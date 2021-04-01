You have permission to edit this article.
Glenn Wedekind

Glenn Wedekind

MADISON — Services for Glenn A. Wedekind, 94, of Madison will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec and the Rev. Cliff Branson will officiate.Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.

1926-2021

The service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website.

Glenn was born Sept. 2, 1926, to Henry and Maybel (Nelson) Wedekind on a farm near Newman Grove. Glenn went to District 55 School until eighth grade. He then attended high school, graduating at age 17, from Newman Grove High School in 1943. He studied agriculture for two years at the University of Nebraska. At age 18, he was drafted into the army for World War II, but due to a mild medical condition he could not be a foot soldier. He still wanted to serve his country so he went to California to serve where he could.

While living in L.A., he worked at Landendorf Bakery until his birth certificate arrived in the mail. He was then able to help build Army Aircraft in California. He then entered the U.S. Army Air Force and enlisted for three years, where he trained to be part of the Invasion of Japan until the atomic bombs were dropped and World War II ended. When his military service finished, he returned to Nebraska to farm.

He was involved in Rural Youth where he met and later married Marjorie L. Krueger on Oct. 20, 1955, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. They made their first home in Central City. In 1965, they moved their family of four children to Madison. Glenn loved farming the family farm near Humphrey, Central City and Missouri, owning a Texaco Gas Station in Central City, selling Prairie Valley Seed Corn, being a sales representative for Koyker Manufacturing, and buying and selling farm equipment as Wedekind Ag Sales.

He was blessed with 48 years of marriage to Marjorie. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the love of his life. Glenn married Audrey Fuchs in 2007 after Margie’s passing in 2003. They enjoyed 13 years of marriage.

The most important thing to Glenn was his family and accepting Jesus as his Savior. He wanted others to know that they could have the assurance of heaven because of Jesus’ death on the cross for them. Jesus wiped the slate of our sin clean and gives us new life when we place our trust in Him alone. Glenn knew that after his death he was bound for Heaven and wanted others to know they don’t have to hope. They can know they are going to heaven if they give their life to Jesus.

He is survived by daughters Eloise (Robert) Myers of Plainview, Glenda (Guy) Robinson of Apple Valley, Calif., Heidi (Nathan) Rast of Newman Grove; wife Audrey Fuchs of Omaha; sister Wanda Kreitman of Chadron; brother Don (Laura Jo) Wedekind of Louisville; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Glenn is preceded in death by his parents; wife Marjorie; in-laws Paul, Homer and Mayme; grandson Michael John Myers; siblings; infant twins at birth; and son Matthew. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

