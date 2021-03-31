Glenn Wedekind

MADISON — Services for Glenn A. Wedekind, 94, of Madison are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.
He died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his home.
PIERCE — Services for Adam C. Nathan, 39, of Pierce are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
SPENCER — Services for Leland Hiatt, 82, of Bristow are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dixie J. Wiedeman, 87, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Inurnment at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery will occur at a later time.
NIOBRARA — Services for Juanita Coffman, 56, of Santee are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Norman Johnson, 72, of Verdel will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. John Petersen will officiate, with burial in Ponca Valley Cemetery in Verdel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.
ATKINSON — Graveside services for L. Ruth Brumels, 90, of Atkinson, formerly of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson. Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK— Graveside services for Marjorie M. (Richtig) Scholl, 76, of Norfolk will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Ted Coler will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Kelly J. Mefferd, 58, of Chambers are pending with Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.
