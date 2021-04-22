Glenn Wagner

TILDEN — Services for Glenn D. Wagner, 84, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170 of Tilden.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
He died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his residence.
1937-2021
Glenn Dale Wagner was born Feb. 28, 1937, in rural Hoskins to George J. Wagner and Marie Ellenberger. Glenn attended Trinity Lutheran School until the eighth grade and then attended Hoskins High School.
In December 1955, Glenn entered the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Noble Troop Carrier that was headed for Korea. While they were in route, they were notified that the war was over. He served in the Navy until August 1957.
On March 3, 1957, Glenn married Patricia L. (Hartmann) Wagner in Stanton.
Glenn had a passion for farming and ranching. He also worked for Wonder Bread, Eggerling Feed Lot, Dosecher Transfer and Ritter Feed Lot. After retiring in 2011, Glenn and Patricia decided to move to Tilden to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Glenn is survived by his spouse of 64 years, Pat; two sons, Bradley (Trena) Wagner and Sidney Wagner (Renea Rystrom) of Meadow Grove; two daughters, Gaylene Wagner (James “Dave” Wilbur) of Leigh and Becki (Michael) Sanne of Tilden; 10 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Alvin Wagner and Harold Wagner; and sisters Darlene Mason and Berdine McConnell.
A luncheon will precede the burial.