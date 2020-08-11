Glenn Sazama

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Glenn D. Sazama, 90, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Osmond City Cemetery, Osmond, with military rites by Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post #3878, American Legion Post #326 and Son’s Of The American Legion, Osmond.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Social distancing and COVID-19 DHM’s will be followed, and masks required at visitation and funeral. Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
Glenn Dale Sazama, son of Charles and Sophie (Kudera) Sazama, was born on Feb. 27, 1930, on the family farm north of Osmond. Glenn was baptized on April 14, 1946, at The First Presbyterian Church in Osmond. He attended country school at District #62 through the eighth grade. He did not attend high school and worked instead as a hired hand for his father.
On Feb. 20, 1952, Glenn entered the United States Army and reported to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., for infantry and heavy equipment training. On Aug. 8, 1952, he was sent to Korea. Glenn was honorably discharged from the Army at Camp Carson, Colo., on Feb. 20, 1954. After the service, Glenn continued to farm with his father.
On June 5, 1957, Glenn was married to Joan Ahlers, who he knew since childhood, at the First Presbyterian Church in Osmond. They were blessed with five children, Ted, Kathleen, Julie, Rhonda and Marion.
Glenn and Joan lived on a farm 3½ miles north of Osmond, where all five of their children were born. Eight years later, they moved to the Sazama family farm, which was 4 miles north and three-quarters of a mile west of Osmond. Glenn and Joan finished raising their family on this farm and resided there for 48 years until moving in September 2013 to the Sunset View Assisted Living in Bloomfield to be closer to their daughters. Joan passed away on Oct. 15, 2017.
Glenn was a member of the First Presbyterian and United Methodist churches in Osmond for 56 years, served faithfully in many capacities and on many church committees and boards. In 2013, Glenn transferred his membership to the Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield.
Glenn was a member of VFW post #3878, American Legion Post #326, and honorary member of VFW Post 9399 at Apache Junction, Ariz.
Glenn took great pride in farming and caring for the land. He was a jack of all trades and could fix or build almost anything. Glenn enjoyed bowling in his younger years, attending his grandchildren’s sporting and school events, playing cards and bingo, pitching horseshoes, fishing, coin collecting, going to the casino and watching baseball on TV.
Glenn is survived by his children, Ted Sazama (friend Sheila), of Apache Junction, Kathy (Steve) Auch of Lesterville, S.D., Julie (Ron) Broders and Rhonda (Jeff) Surface, all of Bloomfield; 17 grandchildren, Amanda (Freddy) Rojas, Charles Sazama, Jared (Kaite) Sazama, Eric Sazama, Vickie Sazama, Tabetha Sazama, Brandon (Jenna) Auch, Aaron (Erin) Auch, Brittany (Matt) Arens, Ryan Auch, Heather (Andy) Gubbels, Adam (Kyah) Broders, Rebecca (Tyson) Hasz, Timothy Broders, Kyle (Jessica) Surface, Megan (Jake) Runyon and Brady (Brooke) Surface; 23 great-grandchildren, Zelenka and Zoren Rojas, Zachary and Isaiah Sazama, Sawyer Sazama, Nataleigh Sazama, Alexa Sazama, Tyson, Weston and Kasyn Auch, Greta Auch, Macy and Benjamin Arens, Tadan and Rowen Gubbels, Zane and Adler Broders, Scarlett and Warren Surface, Hudson and Hayes Runyon, Rogue Surface and one on the way; sister-in-law Shirley (Gene) Kiichler-Hixson of Osmond; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Sophie Sazama; wife Joan; daughter Marion in infancy; three brothers, Clarence, Lawrence and Charles Jr.; two sisters, Wilma Thompson and Emily Nielsen; nephews Lyle, Dennis and Donovan Sazama; and a niece, Gloria (Sazama) Heick.
Organist for the ceremony will be Deb Hoffman with congregational hymn “In The Garden.” Soloist will be Amanda Rojas singing “Precious Lord Take My Hand.” Recorded hymns will be “One Day At A Time,” by Cristy Lane, and “When We All Get To Heaven,” by Alan Jackson.
Casket bearers will be Charles Sazama, Jared Sazama, Eric Sazama, Brandon Auch, Aaron Auch, Ryan Auch, Adam Broders, Timothy Broders, Kyle Surface and Brady Surface. Honorary casket bearers will be Amanda (Sazama) Rojas, Brittany (Auch) Arens, Heather (Broders) Gubbels, Rebecca (Broders) Hasz, Megan (Surface) Runyon, Tabetha Sazama and Vickie Sazama.
Services will be streamed on Facebook Live through Bloomfield Christ Memorial United Methodist Church Facebook page.
