Glenn Sazama

Bloomfield — Services for Glenn D. Sazama, 90, of Bloomfield, formerly of Osmond, are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond.
He died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
NELIGH — Services for Germaine Voborny, 80, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
BASSETT — John L. Wright, 64, of Bassett died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home in Bassett. A formal service will not be held per his request. Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is assisting with arrangements.
COLERIDGE — Services for Karen Wiselka, 65 of Coleridge are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
NEWMAN GROVE — Private family services for John J. Sellhorst, 75, of Newman Grove will be held. Inurnment will be at Holy Family Cemetery, Lindsay, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove, and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.
HARTINGTON — Services for Emmett A. Fluent, 83 of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post 5283.
NORFOLK — Services for James E. Honcik, 60, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Caryl J. Kralik, 85, of Newman Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove, with Jacquelyn Samway PMA officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery, rural Newman Grove.
NORFOLK — Services for Jacqueline “Jackie” Nelson, 83, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
