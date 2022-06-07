PIERCE — Services for Glenn E. “Bronco” Larsen, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
Glenn Larsen died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his residence.
1942-2022
Glenn was born on Dec. 31, 1942, in Plainview to Leonard and Doris (Walmsley) Larsen. Glenn attended rural schools, graduating from Pierce High School in 1961. After graduating high school, Glenn went to work at the Pierce Creamery until later hauling milk for Midwest Dairymen.
Glenn married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Bargstadt, on Nov. 30, 1963, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce, where Glenn and Joyce remained members. Glenn drove truck for Affiliated Foods, hauling groceries for 40 years.
Glenn enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, being outdoors, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. Glenn earned several awards at Affiliated for his strong work ethic and motivation to do things right. Even though Glenn retired he still drove silage truck, hauled distillers, and even made one trip to get cattle in Montana for his daughter and family farming operation.
Survivors include his spouse for 58 years, Joyce Larsen of Pierce; children Darren Larsen of Gering, Deon Larsen of Pierce and Dawn Winkelbauer of Norfolk; grandchildren Sara (Justin) Sindelar of Howells, Paula (Josh) Freudenburg of Norfolk, Luke Winkelbauer of Norfolk, Jill (Bronson) Stonacek of Norfolk, Bryana (Rob) Jimenez of Gering, Brandyn Larsen of Gering and Chance Larsen of Pierce; and 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Doris; a brother, Warren; and son-in-law Matt Winkelbauer.
Casketbearers will be Darren Larsen, Deon Larsen, Luke Winkelbauer, Chance Larsen, Brandyn Larsen and John Kinnett.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.