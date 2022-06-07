 Skip to main content
PIERCE — Services for Glenn E. “Bronco” Larsen, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.

Glenn Larsen died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his residence.

1942-2022

Glenn was born on Dec. 31, 1942, in Plainview to Leonard and Doris (Walmsley) Larsen. Glenn attended rural schools, graduating from Pierce High School in 1961. After graduating high school, Glenn went to work at the Pierce Creamery until later hauling milk for Midwest Dairymen.

Glenn married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Bargstadt, on Nov. 30, 1963, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce, where Glenn and Joyce remained members. Glenn drove truck for Affiliated Foods, hauling groceries for 40 years.

Glenn enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, being outdoors, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. Glenn earned several awards at Affiliated for his strong work ethic and motivation to do things right. Even though Glenn retired he still drove silage truck, hauled distillers, and even made one trip to get cattle in Montana for his daughter and family farming operation.

Survivors include his spouse for 58 years, Joyce Larsen of Pierce; children Darren Larsen of Gering, Deon Larsen of Pierce and Dawn Winkelbauer of Norfolk; grandchildren Sara (Justin) Sindelar of Howells, Paula (Josh) Freudenburg of Norfolk, Luke Winkelbauer of Norfolk, Jill (Bronson) Stonacek of Norfolk, Bryana (Rob) Jimenez of Gering, Brandyn Larsen of Gering and Chance Larsen of Pierce; and 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Doris; a brother, Warren; and son-in-law Matt Winkelbauer.

Casketbearers will be Darren Larsen, Deon Larsen, Luke Winkelbauer, Chance Larsen, Brandyn Larsen and John Kinnett.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Glenn Larsen

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

