CREIGHTON — Funeral services for Glenn Heaton, 90, of Osmond are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Glenn Heaton died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. Johnson, 89, of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Miles E. Kerber, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Norfolk Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ. Russ Rowlett will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
HARTINGTON — Services for Robert A. “Bob” Murray, 70, Norfolk, formerly of Hartington, were set for 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington at a later date.
VERDEL — Graveside services for Robert “Bob” Motacek, 70, Verdel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Ponca Valley Cemetery in Verdel. Jeff Hart will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert C. Werner, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Robert Werner died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his home.
RANDOLPH — Services for Ronald A. “Ron” Lange, 93, Norfolk, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. Johnson, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donna Johnson died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary L. Krugman, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Services for Peggy Lou Wedel, 75, of Bagley, Iowa, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.
