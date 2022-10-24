OSMOND — Services for Glenn Heaton, 90, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Glenn Heaton died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
The funeral will be livestreamed on Brockhaus Funeral Home’s website.
1932-2022
Glenn LeRoy Heaton, son of Porter Paul Heaton and Mary Violet (Sawtell) Heaton, was born May 22, 1932, at his family home in Newcastle. He attended several country schools in Dixon and Cedar counties. He attended Newcastle Public School.
Glenn was married to Lynette Carroll in May 1951 at the Methodist church in Ponca. To this union were born four children: Rick, Deborah, Barbara and Dori.
He was united in marriage to Shirley Nelson on June 24, 1966, at First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. To this union were born three children: Scott, Paula and Lyn.
Glenn lived with his family in various locations over the years. He worked for FIMCO Incorporated in Sioux City, Iowa, for about 20 years, including as plant manager prior to his departure. In 1976, Glenn moved with his family to Creighton, where with his spouse, Shirley, he owned and operated a successful grocery store, Heaton’s Food Center, for nearly 25 years.
Following the sale of their store in 2000, they wintered at Sunland Village in Mesa, Ariz., where he was a member of the golf club for 18 years. Summer homes over the years included Creighton, Hartington and Dakota Dunes. In 2016, they moved to Osmond to be closer to family.
Glenn was a longtime member of the Creighton Chamber of Commerce and also was a member of the Creighton Hospital Board and Creighton Senior Housing Board. He enjoyed golfing, Husker sports, bowling, traveling, woodworking and spending quality time with family. Over the last year, Glenn greatly enjoyed joining a number of family and friends in building a backyard shed at their home in Osmond.
Glenn was proud of having visited all 50 states. They traveled internationally and had many very enjoyable cruise trips. He also enjoyed mowing and spent considerable time teaching Shirley how to mow straight lines.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond.
Glenn died with his spouse by his side on Oct. 20, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, after having struggled with various health challenges over the past several years.
Glenn is survived by the love of his life, Shirley; son Rick (Beth) of Mesa; daughter Deborah Lass (friend Mike Schott) of Nebraska/Texas; daughter Barbara George (Doug) of Fremont; daughter Dori Zessin (fiancé Alan Borgmann) of Omaha; son Scott (Lori) of Lincoln; daughter Paula Gutz (Mike) of Osmond; and son Lyn (Jennifer) of Lincoln.
In addition to his spouse and children, Glenn leaves behind sisters, Mildred Dorr of Creighton and Donna Christian of Erie, Colo.; 20 grandchildren, who will serve as pallbearers; 40 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Enid Bagley (Don), Verna Jensen (Otto) and Evelyn Litz (Norbert); brothers Harold (Tina), Duwane (Joye) and Gordon (Dorothy); and great-great-grand daughter Marlee Ann Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family will be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, National Kidney Foundation and American Heart Association.