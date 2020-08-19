You have permission to edit this article.
Glenn Gibbs

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Glenn Gibbs, 69, Grand Island, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial at a later date.

He died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at CHI Health Plainview in Plainview.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

In other news

Robert Thomas

Robert “Bob” Thomas, 58, LuVerne, Iowa, died Aug. 14, 2020, at his home.

Donald Talbott

NORFOLK — Services for Donald “Don” Talbott, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Phyllis Wachholtz

OSMOND — Services for Phyllis F. Wachholtz, 99, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. She died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at CHI Health in Plainview. 

Steven Thompson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven “Steve” Thompson, 62, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died at his residence in Norfolk.

Rosemary Peyton

STANTON — Services for Rosemary A. Peyton, 75, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Arvin Anson

NELIGH — Graveside services for Arvin C. Anson, 86, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Sarina James

NIOBRARA — Services for Sarina James, 30, of rural Center will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Pat White-Horse Carda will officiate with burial in Blessed Redeemer Cemetery in Howe Creek.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

