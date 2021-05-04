WEST POINT — Memorial services for Glendene Daberkow, 86, North Platte, formerly of West Point, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in West Point. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue on Friday an hour prior to services at the church.
She died Friday, April 30, 2021, in North Platte.
1934-2021
Glendene Helena Daberkow was born on Oct. 31, 1934, to Elvira Mahnke and Herbert Toelle in Beemer. She graduated eighth grade from St. John’s Lutheran School in 1948.
Years later, she earned a G.E.D. while raising her youngest children. She continued her education at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, graduating in 1988 with a degree in nursing, which she made a career of for 13 years.
She was active in the church and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and attending her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities.
Glendene liked traveling, gardening, sewing, bird watching, doing word puzzles, reading and keeping up with the family tree records. She also enjoyed playing cards in her many card clubs.
Glendene met Lorvy Schmoldt and were married in 1954 in Beemer. They were married for 30 years. Together they raised six children: Devona, Arliss, Donalyn, Dion, Clarissa and Owen.
In 1994, she married Thomas Daberkow. They were married 13 years before she became widowed.
In 2012, Glendene met Wayne Lambert with whom she was able to spend the rest of her life, enjoying their golden years together.
Glendene is survived by siblings Dorothy Laux, Janet Willard, Leon and Patricia Toelle, Myrene Hoge and Barbara Rabe; children Devona Kaup, Arliss Wassenberg, Donalyn and Tony Williams, Dion and Karen Schmoldt, Clarissa Schmoldt, Owen and Carmen Schmoldt and Alan and Linda Young; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Sonya Cheney and children Morgan, Madisyn, Baylee, Lynnsay Cheney and Torsten Kaup; Ashley Mendez and son Gavin; Shawn Kaup; Schuyler Kaup; Tara (Schlecht) and Brad Hanes and son Beckett; Chelsey Eisenhaur and Nathan Savik and daughter Emersyn; Trevor Eisenhaur; Hayley Law; Cameron Law; Samantha Schmoldt and fiancé Zachary Harrison; Austin Schmoldt; Ryder Schmoldt; and Erik Young; and her loving, supportive best friend, Wayne Lambert. Several nieces, nephews and great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews also survive her.