NORFOLK — Memorial services for Glenda M. Reutzel, 83, of Norfolk will be at a later date. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Glenda Reutzel died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...In Iowa, Monona County. In Nebraska, Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Derek J. Friedrich, 30, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Leon Rosenthal officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Plainview.
SEWARD — Services for Clarence Wattier, 82, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Robert Tucker officiating. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osmond.
WEST POINT — Visitation for Larry Freyermuth, 80, Beemer, will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Jan. 28, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ella M. Voelker, 101, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for John L. Tollefson, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. John Tollefson died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Darral H. Voecks, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Timothy D. “Tim” Gibbs, 33, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Luther Zuberbier will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Ty J. Eberhardt, 37, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ty Eberhardt died unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Fort Myers, Fla.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.