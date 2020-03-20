Glenda Pokorny

HOWELLS — Glenda Marie Pokorny, 65, Howells, entered into heaven on Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home.
Due to the situation with the COVID-19 virus and the current regulations, a memorial service and celebration of life will be at a later date that is to be determined. The family will provide an update once we can safely celebrate her life with everyone.
Glenda (Heun) Pokorny was born June 12, 1954, in Sac City, Iowa, to Donald and Arlene (Janssen) Heun. Glenda was one of eight children. The family lived on a farm near Sac City until they moved to West Point during her junior high school years. She graduated from West Point High School in 1972.
Glenda lived and worked in the West Point area after high school. In 1974, she married Ralph Neesen, and they welcomed two sons, Donny and Gregg Neesen. They lived around the West Point area until they later separated.
She met David Pokorny. They wed at New Zion Presbyterian Church in 1989 and welcomed three more children: Jeff, Kelsey and Jacie. Dave and Glenda resided on their farm outside of Howells.
Glenda held several occupations over the years, but most recently was employed by Parkview Homes in Dodge. She had been a certified nurses aid off and on for over 50 years and truly loved working with the residents.
Glenda loved to bake and was a wonderful cook. She spent many hours baking birthday cakes for her children over the years and was well known for her macaroni and potato salad.
Glenda loved her family, and they were the most important people to her. She had four grandkids whom meant the world to her.
Glenda put family first. She was always there for kindergarten graduations, spring concerts, soccer, baseball, volleyball and softball games, track meets and everything else in between. She also had a love for animals; several years ago, she and Dave adopted a dog named Rosco with whom she spent most of her free time.
Glenda was known for her hard work and dedication. She had an infectious smile and warm heart and everyone who knew her would agree. She will be truly missed.
Glenda is survived by her spouse, David Pokorny of Howells; a son, Donny Neesen (Carmel and son Anthony) of Dayton, Ohio; a son, Gregg Neesen (Tiffany and kids Cooper, Callum and Cambree) of Pierce; a son, Jeffrey Pokorny of Howells; a daughter, Kelsey (Pokorny) Kander (Jacob) of Stanton; a daughter, Jacie Pokorny (fiancé Heath Osborn) of Tilden; a sister-in-law, Marie Heun and family of Halstead, Kan.; a brother, Edward (Betty) Heun and family of Fremont; a brother, Arlen Heun of LaVernia, Texas; a sister, Joan (Steve) Hendrix and family of Odessa,Texas; and a brother, Kevin (Christy) Heun and family of Weatherford, Texas.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Arlene Heun; in-laws Robert and Alice Pokorny; siblings MaDonna Heun, Darwin Heun and Marlin Heun; grandparents, great aunts and uncles and two nephews.
