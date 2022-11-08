 Skip to main content
Glenda Owens

Glenda Mae (Nelson) Owens, 82, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2022, at her home in Bulls Gap, Tenn., of lung cancer. No services are being planned.

Glenda was born March 9, 1940, in Wayne. She was the fourth and youngest child of Raymond and Viola (Thompson) Nelson. Glenda attended school in Sholes, Carroll and graduated from Wayne High School. In 1957, she married Donald Owens. They spent most of their lives in Randolph. Together, they owned a trucking company and a gas station in Randolph.

Glenda also was the coordinator of the Randolph Food Pantry and worked at the Colonial Manor Nursing Home before retiring. She taught Sunday school at St. John’s Lutheran Church. In 2014, she relocated to Bulls Gap, where she lived with her daughter until passing.

Survivors include sons David (Sandy) Owens of Randolph and Doyle (Mary) Owens of Umatilla, Fla.; daughter Debra Owens of Bulls Gap; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; spouse in 1999; brothers Robert Nelson and Dean Nelson; sister Jolene Wieseler; and two grandchildren.

Dewayne Rohlff

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Dewayne O. Rohlff, 86, Meadow Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate with burial in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars …

Joann Brummels

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann Brummels, 85, Prescott Valley, Ariz., will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Beverly Wilcox

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. Wilcox, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Boyd Boyer

Services for Boyd H. Boyer, 90, Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Meadow Grove, were held on Oct. 27 at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church in Tucson. Military rites were conducted. Burial was in the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana, Ariz.

Kimberly Adair

Services for Kimberly A. Adair, 57, Prosper, Texas, will be at noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ventura, Calif. Kimberly Adair died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at her home after a battle with cancer.

Jean Hoffart

HARTINGTON — Services for Jean L. Hoffart, 77, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Jean Hoffart died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Kathryn Kurzenberger

SPRINGVIEW — Services for Kathryn A. Kurzenberger, 84, Springview, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at New Hope Community Church in Springview. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview.

Lyle Pospisil

CREIGHTON — Services for Lyle Pospisil, 94, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Fo…

Elaine Albers

WISNER — Services for Elaine (Mrs. Robert) Albers, 87, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

