Glenda Owens

Glenda Mae (Nelson) Owens, 82, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2022, at her home in Bulls Gap, Tenn., of lung cancer. No services are being planned.
Glenda was born March 9, 1940, in Wayne. She was the fourth and youngest child of Raymond and Viola (Thompson) Nelson. Glenda attended school in Sholes, Carroll and graduated from Wayne High School. In 1957, she married Donald Owens. They spent most of their lives in Randolph. Together, they owned a trucking company and a gas station in Randolph.
Glenda also was the coordinator of the Randolph Food Pantry and worked at the Colonial Manor Nursing Home before retiring. She taught Sunday school at St. John’s Lutheran Church. In 2014, she relocated to Bulls Gap, where she lived with her daughter until passing.
Survivors include sons David (Sandy) Owens of Randolph and Doyle (Mary) Owens of Umatilla, Fla.; daughter Debra Owens of Bulls Gap; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; spouse in 1999; brothers Robert Nelson and Dean Nelson; sister Jolene Wieseler; and two grandchildren.