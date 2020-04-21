COVID-19 Nebraska cases

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Glenda Folck, 88, Bloomfield, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

She died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.

Glenda Mae Folck, daughter of Nels and Hulda (Anderson) Landell, was born Nov. 2, 1931, at her parents’ farm place north of Wausa.

Glenda was baptized on Dec. 6, 1931, and confirmed on June 15, 1947, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Her family moved west of Wausa in 1948. She attended District 80 Country School northeast of Wausa through the eighth grade.

Glenda furthered her education by graduating from Wausa High School in 1949 and attended Wayne Teachers College for three summers. She taught at Prairie Belle School for four years. She also took correspondence courses through Norfolk Junior College and the University of Nebraska.

On June 4, 1954, Glenda was united in marriage to Andrew Folck at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. They were blessed with five children: Daniel, Robert, Doyle, Linda and Linnea.

Glenda and Andy lived north of Bloomfield for six and a half years, where Daniel, Robert and Doyle were born. The family moved west of Wausa in 1961, where they welcomed two daughters, Linda and Linnea.

Glenda raised chickens, a garden and loved baking and sewing. Glenda and Andy moved to Bloomfield in 1994.

She and Andy enjoyed many vacations especially to Illinois to see Glenda’s cousins and to Wisconsin to visit Andy’s Army buddies. They also enjoyed spending their winters in Texas for many years.

They made many friends from the Midwest while spending time down south. Getting together with family often was a highlight of Glenda’s life. She thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they were so special to her.

Glenda felt lucky to have most of them living close to her so she could attend their programs at church and school.

Glenda was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield and participated in St. Mark’s WELCA, quilting group, taught Sunday School, confirmation and Bible School. She was also involved in the Happy Hour Club, Women’s Club and American Legion Auxiliary. Glenda was proud of her Swedish heritage.

Glenda is survived by her children, Daniel Folck of Bloomfield, Robert (Traci) Folck of Winnetoon, Doyle (Peggy) Folck of Bloomfield, Linda (Dave) Cunningham of Wausa and Linnea (Dave) Caauwe of Kansas City, Mo.; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren with two on the way; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Leitha Eisenhauer of Bloomfield; and many nieces nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Andrew; her parents; Nels and Hulda Landell; her in-laws, Dewey and Mary Folck; her brothers, Jack (Fern) Landell and Jim (Ruth) Landell; her brothers-in-law, Glenn (Ellen) Folck, Dale Eisenhauer and Kenny Folck; a nephew, Dave (Dotie) Landell; and a great-granddaughter, Madison Folck.

