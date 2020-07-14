Glenda Bussey

NORFOLK — Services for Glenda J. Bussey, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.
In other news
TILDEN — Services for Wayne Austin, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Glenda J. Bussey, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.
MEADOW GROVE — A celebration of life for Suzann K. O’Banion, 56, Meadow Grove, will be at the Meadow Grove Community Building in downtown Meadow Grove from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
NORFOLK — Services for Johnnie D. “John” Hobbs, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, at the Columbus Cemetery in Columbus.
CONCORD — Graveside services for Charlene M. Johnson, 71, Middleburg, Fla., will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Concord Cemetery. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
NELIGH — Services for LaNora R. Taylor, 100, Neligh, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. She died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
WISNER — Services for Gwendolyn A. A. “Gwen” Eggers Schmidt, 96, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert G. “Bud” Dahlkoetter, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by …
FREMONT — Private burial services for Laurence E. “Larry” Tighe, 88, Fremont, will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont at a later date.