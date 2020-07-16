Glenda Bussey

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Glenda J. Bussey, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
She died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.
1952-2020
Glenda J. Bussey was born Aug. 20, 1952, in Gregory, S.D., to Reuben and Vivian (Boes) Klein. She attended grade school in rural Burke, S.D., and graduated from Burke High School in 1970, then attended Netteleton Commercial College in Sioux Falls for two years.
Glenda grew up in South Dakota and moved to Nebraska in 1972 after college. She worked as a secretary for the Madison County Assessor’s office from 1972-1998. She moved to Norfolk in 1999. Glenda also worked for Rick Bussey as a secretary and the Morton Building as a secretary until she retired.
She married Larry Bussey on Feb. 4, 2000, in Madison.
Glenda enjoyed playing shuffle board, crafts, cooking meals and catering, and doing flowers. Glenda has been in nursing homes the last three years.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Madison, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Norfolk.
Survivors include spouse Larry Bussey of Norfolk; brother Ron Klein of Broken Bow; three nephews, Jacob Klein of Lincoln, Jarod Klein of Argyle, Texas, and Jamie Klein of Spaulding; and brothers- and sisters-in-law Stan (Linda) Bettin of Branson, Mo., Bob (Linda) Whistman of Kansas City, Kan., Mitch (Amelia) Whistman of Kansas City, Darla Munson of Illinois, Gary (Carol) Bussey of Denver, Colo., Lynn (Joe) Lipinchok of Norfolk, Randy Bussey of Norfolk, Rick (Cathy) Bussey of Hoskins, Shelly (Dave) Zyla of Norfolk, Cheryl Mofarrahi of Pennsylvania, Todd Bussey of Hoskins, Scott Bussey of Norfolk, Pam Reed of Winside and Bradley Bussey of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by parents Reuben and Vivian and sister-in-law Tammi Klein.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.