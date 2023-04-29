 Skip to main content
CLARKSON — Services for Glenda Bourek, 69, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Miller Funeral Home in Clarkson. The Revs. David Bourek and Bill Heermann will officiate. Burial will be in Clarkson National Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorials may be directed to Stanton Health Center or Aseracare Hospice.

1953-2023

Glenda Bourek passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Glenda Irene Bourek was born Sept. 30, 1953, to Joseph and Esther (Brown) Bourek. Her entire life was lived on her family’s farm north of Clarkson until entering Stanton Health Center in 2014. She graduated from Clarkson High School along with her brother, Glen Joe, in 1971.

Her love of life was the farm, her animals and being outdoors. Once entering Stanton Health Center, she enjoyed the fellow residents, staff and the activities offered, especially outdoor events, polka music and Bingo.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Glen Joe, along with multiple aunts; uncles and cousins.

Survivors include one aunt, Frances (Bourek) Heermann of Norfolk and numerous cousins.

Many thanks to Stanton Health Center for their years of care for Glenda and Aseracare Hospice for their care these last months. Burial will be followed by a lunch served at K & L’s Brass Rail in downtown Clarkson.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.

