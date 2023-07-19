Glen Stewart

ALBION — Glen A. Stewart,88, rural Albion died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Lutheran Church at Albion. The Rev. Pastor Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial in Hope Cemetery at Newman Grove.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove.
1934-2023
Glen Alan Stewart, the youngest of eight children born to Gilbert and Stella (Sheely) Stewart, was born on a farm 6 miles north of Bradish on Oct. 16, 1934, at 6 a.m. On March 1, 1939, the family moved to the present family farm located 5-1/2 miles northwest of Newman Grove. Glen attended Midland District 65 for six years and graduated from Newman Grove High School with the class of 1952.
He was engaged in agriculture all his life. He farmed with his father and his son. The family raised purebred Duroc hogs, purebred Hereford and Jersey cattle and Border Collie dogs.
Glen was drafted into the military, but was released because of a hearing deficiency. Besides his interest in agriculture, Glen obtained a bachelor of arts degree plus 16 hours, from Wayne State College and graduated in 1959. He earned major degrees in speech, social studies, physical education and minors in psychology and a coaching endorsement.
He coached and taught school for 30 years. He also officiated high school and college football and basketball, and umpired baseball for 30 years. He was a champion AAU weightlifter. In 1972, he won the Midwestern, Nebraska state and Region 7 states championships. In the 123-pound class, his best lift was 435 pounds. He won 16 trophies in five years.
Glen played fast-pitch softball from 1955 to 1994. One fond memory was catching for a game pitched by Don Baker in 1983. Their combined age was 100 years. He also caught for Hall-of-Fame pitcher Bill “Cactus” Glesinger. While playing at college, his team was undefeated for two years. In numerous communities, he coached American Legion baseball, Junior’s, Midget, Peewee and town team baseball.
During his teaching years, Glen coached football, basketball and track.
Glen had 16 years of schooling and 30 years of teaching. He was fortunate enough to coach with some of the most successful coaches in Nebraska. He was offered a teaching job at Wayne State College in 1980.
Glen also broke horses. He drove trucks for several years. While teaching at St. Edward Schools, he was a school bus driver for 13 years. He also drove the bus for many other schools.
Throughout his life, Glen survived several accidents, including a car, a horse, hay bales, a grain elevator and heat exhaustion. He enjoyed telling the stories of his trials, and they were all quite amazing stories.
Glen met Miss Elaine Peterson of Madison, and it was love at first sight. They were united in marriage on Jan. 16, 1970, in Chester. To this union, Glen welcomed Elaine’s four children: Cris, Joy, Todd and Troy. One year later, their son, Klint, was born.
Glen was a member of the Methodist church for 50 years, but currently attended the Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church in rural Albion. He was an accomplished soloist and sang at countless weddings, funerals, anniversaries and many years in the church choir.
Glen was preceded in death by his spouse, Elaine; parents; four brothers; three sisters; two nephews; five infant grandchildren; and his second parents, Willis and Marie Blank, with whom he lived in Rosalie.
He is survived by Klint (Cindi) Stewart, Todd (Julie) Stewart, Troy (Rhonda) Dowling, Joy (Jerry) Brown and Cris (Al) Elznic; 16 grandchildren: Isabelle (Ryan) Talkington and Emma Stewart, Elizabeth (Mark) Hansen, Darren, and Dillon Stewart, Rachel (David) Gifford, Caleb, Bethany, Jesse and Dani Dowling, Amity (John) Munson, Jeremy, and Devin Brown, Jason (Melissa) Elznic, Stephanie (Shawn) Flowers, Jessica Elznic; 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Carol Stewart; several nephews and nieces; dear friends Ron and Paula Blank; along with other relatives and friends.
