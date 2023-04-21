Glen Osborn Jr.

MADISON — Services for Glen C. Osborn Jr., 87, Enola, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in the Osborn Cemetery south of Battle Creek. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 35 and VFW Post 5763 of Madison and the U.S. Navy Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church in Madison.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1936-2023
Glen died peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his home in rural Enola surrounded by his family.
Glen was born at home 2.5 miles northwest of Madison on March 16, 1936, to Lois Mae VanMeter and Glen Sr. Glen attended rural school at both District 47 and 48 until seventh grade, when he moved to Madison Public. Glen played football and ran track in high school, qualifying for the state track meet, which he reminded his children and grandchildren of each track season.
After graduating, Glen attended Norfolk Junior College, obtaining an associate’s degree in pre-law studies. Glen was drafted in the U.S. Navy Corps, did basic training in San Diego and then went on to Naval Station Sangley Point in the Philippines, 8 miles from Manila. He served in the U.S. Navy from Nov 2, 1955, to Aug 2, 1957, and in the reserves until November 1961.
On emergency leave in July 1956, he married Jean Fernau in Butte. Glen and Jean lived in the Philippines before settling on the family farm near Enola, and were blessed with two daughters, an infant girl and Cynthia Jean. Jean passed away in 1971.
In 1973, Glen met “the girl he would marry.” After courting Carolyn Glassmeyer by flying his Cessna 172 back and forth to Mullen, they married in 1974 and had three daughters.
Glen and Carolyn farmed in Madison and Stanton County for 66 years, including the last six years farming with his grandson, Jesse. They also operated Bud’s Bar in Humphrey through the 1980s, serving their famous Taco Tuesday night feasts.
Glen enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family, friends and extended family. He fished every year in South Dakota, Washington and Alaska. Glen hunted in Oklahoma and Texas and traveled for the annual elk hunt with his son-in-law and father-in-law, Mark and Ed Laurnen, to the Big Sandy area of Wyoming. He hosted deer and pheasant hunting in Nebraska, often pheasant hunting with Bob and Dick Horrocks.
An annual event enjoyed by the family was deer hunting with the Lyle and Verna Luber family in Butte. Glen took pride in taking his children and grandchildren to obtain their Hunter’s Safety Course, taking the test every time to make sure he could best his prodigies. He was the life of the party most places he went and enjoyed a cold beer, a good game of cards and talking with anyone he met.
Glen is preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Glen; parents-in-law Hazel and Warren Fernau and Pearl and Floyd Glassmeyer; his spouse, Jean, and infant daughter.
He is survived by his spouse, Carolyn; four daughters, Cynthia Jean (Vic), Elizabeth Ann (Kyle), Angela Sheree and Jennifer Lea (Billy Scott); as well as 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, whom he loved “a bushel and a peck and a whole lotta heck!”
Organist will be Jan Hake and soloist will be Jeanne Reigle. Pallbearers will be Matthew Laurnen, Kyle Laurnen, Jesse “Ralphie” Osborn, Chase Osborn, Theron Osborn, Tiegan Bowers and Josiah Osborn. Honorary pallbearers will be Karla Mendoza, Serenity Osborn, Easton Osborn, Ryleanna Waggoner, Elijah Ward, Eleanor Laurnen and Everly Osborn.
Memorials may be sent to 55229 833rd Road, Madison, NE 68748.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.