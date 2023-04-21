Glen Osborn Jr.

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 24 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night
through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 24 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night
through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Glen Osborn Jr.

Glen Osborn Jr.

MADISON — Services for Glen C. Osborn Jr., 87, Enola, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in the Osborn Cemetery south of Battle Creek. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 35 and VFW Post 5763 of Madison and the U.S. Navy Honors Guard.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church in Madison.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1936-2023

Glen died peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his home in rural Enola surrounded by his family.

Glen was born at home 2.5 miles northwest of Madison on March 16, 1936, to Lois Mae VanMeter and Glen Sr. Glen attended rural school at both District 47 and 48 until seventh grade, when he moved to Madison Public. Glen played football and ran track in high school, qualifying for the state track meet, which he reminded his children and grandchildren of each track season.

After graduating, Glen attended Norfolk Junior College, obtaining an associate’s degree in pre-law studies. Glen was drafted in the U.S. Navy Corps, did basic training in San Diego and then went on to Naval Station Sangley Point in the Philippines, 8 miles from Manila. He served in the U.S. Navy from Nov 2, 1955, to Aug 2, 1957, and in the reserves until November 1961.

On emergency leave in July 1956, he married Jean Fernau in Butte. Glen and Jean lived in the Philippines before settling on the family farm near Enola, and were blessed with two daughters, an infant girl and Cynthia Jean. Jean passed away in 1971.

In 1973, Glen met “the girl he would marry.” After courting Carolyn Glassmeyer by flying his Cessna 172 back and forth to Mullen, they married in 1974 and had three daughters.

Glen and Carolyn farmed in Madison and Stanton County for 66 years, including the last six years farming with his grandson, Jesse. They also operated Bud’s Bar in Humphrey through the 1980s, serving their famous Taco Tuesday night feasts.

Glen enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family, friends and extended family. He fished every year in South Dakota, Washington and Alaska. Glen hunted in Oklahoma and Texas and traveled for the annual elk hunt with his son-in-law and father-in-law, Mark and Ed Laurnen, to the Big Sandy area of Wyoming. He hosted deer and pheasant hunting in Nebraska, often pheasant hunting with Bob and Dick Horrocks.

An annual event enjoyed by the family was deer hunting with the Lyle and Verna Luber family in Butte. Glen took pride in taking his children and grandchildren to obtain their Hunter’s Safety Course, taking the test every time to make sure he could best his prodigies. He was the life of the party most places he went and enjoyed a cold beer, a good game of cards and talking with anyone he met.

Glen is preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Glen; parents-in-law Hazel and Warren Fernau and Pearl and Floyd Glassmeyer; his spouse, Jean, and infant daughter.

He is survived by his spouse, Carolyn; four daughters, Cynthia Jean (Vic), Elizabeth Ann (Kyle), Angela Sheree and Jennifer Lea (Billy Scott); as well as 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, whom he loved “a bushel and a peck and a whole lotta heck!”

Organist will be Jan Hake and soloist will be Jeanne Reigle. Pallbearers will be Matthew Laurnen, Kyle Laurnen, Jesse “Ralphie” Osborn, Chase Osborn, Theron Osborn, Tiegan Bowers and Josiah Osborn. Honorary pallbearers will be Karla Mendoza, Serenity Osborn, Easton Osborn, Ryleanna Waggoner, Elijah Ward, Eleanor Laurnen and Everly Osborn.

Memorials may be sent to 55229 833rd Road, Madison, NE 68748.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

In other news

Charles Pfaff

Charles Pfaff

GRAND ISLAND — Services for Charles “Chuck” Pfaff, 79, Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Don Buhrman will officiate.

Barbara Carson

Barbara Carson

TILDEN — Barbara Carson, 74, Neligh, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh. Private services will be at a later date. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

Donald Kirkland

Donald Kirkland

NORFOLK — Services for Donald G. Kirkland, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donald Kirkland died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Barbara Grundmayer

Barbara Grundmayer

RAEVILLE — Barbara J. Grundmayer, 75, Hastings, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her home.

Donna Boeckenhauer

Donna Boeckenhauer

WAKEFIELD — Donna F. (Baier) Boeckenhauer, 91, Wakefield, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.

Marilyn Bohlken-Nickols

Marilyn Bohlken-Nickols

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn M. Bohlken-Nickols, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cindy Cone will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Cemetery.

Glen Osborn Jr.

Glen Osborn Jr.

MADISON — Services for Glen C. Osborn Jr., 87, Madison, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Glen Osborn Jr. died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his residence in rural Madison.

Mary Stark

Mary Stark

LAUREL — Mary F. Stark, 91, Laurel, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Carolyn Schipporeit

Carolyn Schipporeit

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Carolyn E. Schipporeit, 83, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Lutheran cemetery northwest of Ainsworth.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara