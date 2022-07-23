NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Glen King, 72, Norfolk, will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the club house located at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Glen King died April 18, 2022.
STANTON — Graveside memorial services for Loren Carroll, 71, will be conducted with military honors at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.
OSMOND — Services for Margie A. Thomsen, 83, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Marcia Nelson McCall, 55, South Sioux City, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Wakefield. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Wakefield.
WAUSA — Services for Florence Peters, 92, Wausa, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
WAYNE — Services for Mary Wacker, 91, formerly of Battle Creek, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Wacker died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Hillcrest Country Estates in Papillion.
NORFOLK — Services for Katherine M. Perrigan, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Will Perrigan will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
CLEARWATER — Services for Joan Hoffman, 98, Clearwater, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Joan Hoffman died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh. Memorials are suggested to Arbor Care Center in Neligh, Antelope Memorial Hospital and St. Croix Hospice.
Durean A. Volk, 57, Houston, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at home in Houston.