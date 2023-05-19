AINSWORTH — Services for Glen D. Boschen, 85, rural Long Pine, were May 18 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial was in the Lutheran cemetery. The Rev. Lynn Christensen officiated.
Glen Boschen died Friday, May 12, 2023, at his residence near Long Pine.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth handled the arrangements.
1938-2023
Glen Dale Boschen was born on March 15, 1938, to Julius and Emelene (Duhachek) Boschen during a snowstorm at their home near Newman Grove. He attended a country school through eighth grade. Many hours were spent on horseback herding cattle in the ditches with his dog by his side. He also enjoyed working as a mechanic, which he started at very young age.
When the dam in Pierre, S.D., was going to be built, Glen made his way there and lied about his age so he could work helping to create the dam. He worked nights digging the required tunnels.
In 1960, he married Lois Svenson, and he raised five children. Glen loved his children and farmed, milked cows, hunted, gardened, whatever it took to feed his family. He was never afraid of hard work.
Glen also helped to build the Calamus Dam at Burwell.
In 1990, he moved to Ainsworth. There he was employed by Bejot Feedlot, riding pens, fixing fence and also did custom haying.
In 1996, he met Dorothy Kenney. Together, they worked side by side, fencing and putting up hay. Though working long hours, they still found time to attend a few rodeos, see state and national parks and enjoy different casinos along the way.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Chari Petersen; and a brother, Dennis Boschen.
Survivors include his significant other, Dorothy Kenney of Long Pine; four children, Teri Staub of Tilden, Cyndee (Jeff) Staub of Thedford, Glen D. Boschen Jr. of Oakdale and David Boschen of Tilden; son-in-law Kevin Petersen of Valentine; brother Steve (Nancy) Boschen of Broken Bow; sister LaRue Shupe of Omaha; sister-in-law Gloria Boschen of Newman Grove; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other family members.
Music selections “Amazing Grace” and ‘”What A Friend We Have In Jesus” were provided by Mr. and Mrs. Danny Bennett. Casketbearers were Jesse Staub, Casey Staub, Adam Peterson, Thayer Boschen, Jared Boschen and Glen Boschen Jr. Honorary casketbearers were listed as all of Glen’s other family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the Sandhills Cancer Fund, Ainsworth Pink Ladies Dart League or the donor’s choice in Glen’s name.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hochfuneralhome.com.