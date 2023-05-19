Glen Boschen

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...DESCRIPTION OF GENERAL REGION - Nebraska-statewide

WHEN... 5/18/2023 9:30 AM until 5/19/2023 12:00 PM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate to Unhealthy air quality (Air
Quality Index yellow/orange/red category) due to smoke has been
issued for the entire state of Nebraska, which includes the
following counties: Adams, Antelope, Arthur, Banner, Blaine,
Boone, Box Butte, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar,
Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota,
Dawes, Dawson, Deuel, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Dundy, Fillmore,
Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gage, Garden, Garfield, Gosper, Grant,
Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Holt, Hooker,
Howard, Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball,
Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, Madison, McPherson,
Merrick, Morrill, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Perkins,
Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Richardson, Rock,
Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Scotts Bluff, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman,
Sioux, Stanton, Thayer, Thomas, Thurston, Valley, Washington,
Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, York, from May 18, 9:30am through May 19,
12:00 pm.

Smoke from fires in Canada is expected to impact air quality
conditions in Nebraska.

During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups are advised to reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children.

During Unhealthy (AQI red category) conditions, some members of
the general public may experience health effects and members of
sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. All
are advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider
moving activities indoors or rescheduling.

Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by Nebraska and
other states to predict when impacts to the air quality may occur.

Air Quality alerts for smoke are issued for affected areas by the
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Department of
Environment and Energy and posted on agency webpages and social
media sites.  By notifying the media and local health departments,
alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of
days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to
minimize exposure to smoke.

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and
Scottsbluff.

Glen Boschen

Glen Boschen

AINSWORTH — Services for Glen D. Boschen, 85, rural Long Pine, were May 18 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial was in the Lutheran cemetery. The Rev. Lynn Christensen officiated.

Glen Boschen died Friday, May 12, 2023, at his residence near Long Pine.

Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth handled the arrangements.

1938-2023

Glen Dale Boschen was born on March 15, 1938, to Julius and Emelene (Duhachek) Boschen during a snowstorm at their home near Newman Grove. He attended a country school through eighth grade. Many hours were spent on horseback herding cattle in the ditches with his dog by his side. He also enjoyed working as a mechanic, which he started at very young age.

When the dam in Pierre, S.D., was going to be built, Glen made his way there and lied about his age so he could work helping to create the dam. He worked nights digging the required tunnels.

In 1960, he married Lois Svenson, and he raised five children. Glen loved his children and farmed, milked cows, hunted, gardened, whatever it took to feed his family. He was never afraid of hard work.

Glen also helped to build the Calamus Dam at Burwell.

In 1990, he moved to Ainsworth. There he was employed by Bejot Feedlot, riding pens, fixing fence and also did custom haying.

In 1996, he met Dorothy Kenney. Together, they worked side by side, fencing and putting up hay. Though working long hours, they still found time to attend a few rodeos, see state and national parks and enjoy different casinos along the way.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Chari Petersen; and a brother, Dennis Boschen.

Survivors include his significant other, Dorothy Kenney of Long Pine; four children, Teri Staub of Tilden, Cyndee (Jeff) Staub of Thedford, Glen D. Boschen Jr. of Oakdale and David Boschen of Tilden; son-in-law Kevin Petersen of Valentine; brother Steve (Nancy) Boschen of Broken Bow; sister LaRue Shupe of Omaha; sister-in-law Gloria Boschen of Newman Grove; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other family members.

Music selections “Amazing Grace” and ‘”What A Friend We Have In Jesus” were provided by Mr. and Mrs. Danny Bennett. Casketbearers were Jesse Staub, Casey Staub, Adam Peterson, Thayer Boschen, Jared Boschen and Glen Boschen Jr. Honorary casketbearers were listed as all of Glen’s other family and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Sandhills Cancer Fund, Ainsworth Pink Ladies Dart League or the donor’s choice in Glen’s name.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hochfuneralhome.com.

