AINSWORTH — Services for Glen D. Boschen, 85, rural Long Pine, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery northwest of Ainsworth.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue Thursday an hour prior to services at the church.
Glen Boschen died Friday, May 12, 2023, at his residence near Long Pine.
Memorials have been suggested to the Sandhills Cancer Fund or the Ainsworth Pink Ladies Dart League.