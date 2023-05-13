 Skip to main content
Glen Boschen

AINSWORTH — Services for Glen D. Boschen, 85, rural Long Pine, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery northwest of Ainsworth.

Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue Thursday an hour prior to services at the church.

Glen Boschen died Friday, May 12, 2023, at his residence near Long Pine.

Memorials have been suggested to the Sandhills Cancer Fund or the Ainsworth Pink Ladies Dart League.

Shirley Papenhausen

COLERIDGE — Services for Shirley A. Papenhausen, 87, Coleridge will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Marilyn Hasemann will officiate. Burial will be in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in rural Coleridge.

Daniel Roberts

STANTON — Services for Daniel B. "Dan" Roberts, 81, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Stanton city cemetery.

Glen Boschen

AINSWORTH — Services for Glen D. Boschen, 85, rural Long Pine, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery northwest of Ainsworth.

Shirley Papenhausen

COLERIDGE — Shirley Papenhausen, 87, Coleridge, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Merle Bridge

NELIGH — Services for Merle Bridge, 89, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh with the Rev. Norlyn Bartens officiating. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5287 and American Legion Post 172. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Laurence Falk

HOSKINS — Laurence L. Falk, 92, Nebraska City, died at his home on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Kenneth Jenson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth "Dean" Jenson, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 15, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Glenn Wapelhorst will officiate.

James Louthan

STANTON — Memorial visitation for James S. "Jim" Louthan, 89, Stanton will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Merle Bridge

NELIGH — Services for Merle Bridge, 89, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5287, American Legion Post 172.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

