Gladys Wieseler

ST. HELENA — Gladys M. Wieseler, 93, Hartington, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in rural St. Helena.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.