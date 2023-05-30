 Skip to main content
Gladys Wieseler

ST. HELENA — Gladys M. Wieseler, 93, Hartington, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in rural St. Helena.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

In other news

Vicky Thies

WAYNE — Vicky L. Thies, 74, rural Winside, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her farm home. Services are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

James Sokol

VERDIGRE — Services for James D. Sokol Sr., 83, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery in rural Verdigre.

Mary Dozler

ALBION — Mary C. Dozler, 80, Albion, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.

Gurney Lorenz

RANDOLPH — Services for Gurney D. Lorenz, 94, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph city cemetery.

Marilyn True

BLOOMFIELD — Marilyn True, 87, Bloomfield, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her residence.

Lisa Schultz

NORFOLK — Services for Lisa M. (Berney) Schultz, 48, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lisa Schultz died Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Yankton.

Jean Schmidt

DILLER — Services for Jean M. (Tomasiewicz) Schmidt, 62, formerly of Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller. The Rev. Marc Liscom will officiate.

Brian Richter

NORFOLK — Services for Brian M. Richter, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk, immediately followed by a graveside service at Scottville Cemetery north of O’Neill.

Audrey Weigel

NORFOLK — Audrey A. (Ehrenberg) Weigel, 91, Norfolk, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

