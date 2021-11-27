WAUSA — Services for Gladys Wakeley, 101, Oakland, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation will begin at noon on Tuesday and continue until service time at the church.
Gladys Wakeley died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1920-2021
Almighty God created the life of Gladys Elaine Schultz, and on July 29, 1920, she was born to Henry O. Schultz and Esther V. (Swanson) Schultz on a farm in Knox County near Wausa. Gladys attended rural grade school near her farm home and graduated from Magnet High School in 1938.
God gave her Harley L. Wakeley, and they were married on Sept. 4, 1940, at Meadow Grove. God blessed this marriage with three children: Carolyn, Douglas and Darla. Their married life found many homes in the beginning, always returning to the Pleasant Valley community. In their retirement years, they enjoyed life in Bloomfield. Gladys’ final years were spent in Oakland.
Her years spent in Pleasant Valley gave her many hats: Harley’s bookkeeper, PV Store’s best cook in Cedar County, manager, Sadie Hawkins, and a sweet smiling friend. Gladys enjoyed many years with the “Help Your Neighbor Club.”
Gladys’ faith was very strong, as was evidenced with the years spent with Harley creating a church in Hartington, Grace Baptist Church. She was a pianist, Sunday school teacher and hostess to many missionaries and special evangelists. They created many long and lasting friendships with their church family.
Survivors on earth to remember the blessings God has given them are: Carolyn (Lee) Sybrant of Omaha, Douglas (Brendale) Wakeley of Leavenworth, Kan., and Darla (Dean) Nelson of Oakland; grandchildren Laura (Les) Guffey, Lisa (Aaron) Smith, Lynette (Shad) Rempel, Leslie (Hans) Morehead, Leighton Sybrant, Chantel (Hans) Carriker, Alyssa (Bryan) Hethcoat, Lucas (Michele) Moseman, Danielle Moseman and Thad (Amanda) Nelson; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; Harley’s parents, Fred and Ethel Wakeley; spouse Harley in 2005; daughter-in-law Mary Beth; her brothers, Wayne (Doris), Russell (Lucy), Leslie (Katherine), Don (Lois) and Lee; her sister, LuVerne (Alfred) Koops; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Don (Elaine) Wakeley, Charles (Helyn) Wakeley and Eileen (Ray) McFarland.
On Saturday morning, Nov. 20, 2021, at the age of 101, God called his servant Gladys to her eternal home with him and those that went before her.