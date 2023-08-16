 Skip to main content
Gladys Spaulding

Gladys Spaulding

NORFOLK — Services for Gladys L. Spaulding, 97, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Norfolk.

Gladys Spaulding died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1926-2023

Gladys was born on Aug. 3, 1926, the daughter of Otto and Marie (Schilling) Gall, on the family farm south of Norfolk. She was raised on the farm and attended rural school. She was one of seven siblings.

She worked at the Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk before working at Hested’s Department Store.

On May 2, 1948, Gladys married Walter Dale Spaulding at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Nine children were born to this union.

Gladys enjoyed cooking, baking and canning. Her passion was caring for her family.

She is survived by her children: Douglas Spaulding, Jan (Wayne) Gleason, Laurie (Terry) Skoglund and Dana (Lori) Spaulding, all of Norfolk, Kristin (Kevin) Woockman of Sioux City, Iowa, Darin (Kristin) Spaulding of Norfolk; 24 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; son-in-law Matt Wulf of Norfolk; and a sister, Jeanine Kollath of Norfolk.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Dale; two sons, David and Denis; a daughter, Mary Wulf; a daughter-in-law, Darlene; a grandson, Adam Spaulding; two brothers; and three sisters.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

