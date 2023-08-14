NORFOLK — Services for Gladys Spaulding, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Gladys Spaulding died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy G. Richmond, 101, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the First Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Adelaide R. “Addie” Scheve, 104, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Ann M. Koopman, 64, of Meadow Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Visitation with family will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.
TILDEN — Services for Phyllis D. Preusker, 92, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Phyllis Preusker died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for C. Dale Carter, 87, Battle Creek, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
ATKINSON — Graveside services for Donald O’Connell, 89, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.
O’NEILL — Services for Edward J. Boyle, 93, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Post 93.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Kevin Kumm, 61, Norfolk, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.