Gladys Raff

NORFOLK — Services for Gladys L. Raff, 100, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel.
She died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at CHI Health-Schuyler Hospital in Schuyler.
1920-2020
Born May 7, 1920, in Pierce, she was the daughter of Henry and Anna (Synovec) Kreger. She attended Pierce Public Schools and graduated from Pierce High School.
Gladys assembled airplanes during World War II.
On April 12, 1947, she married Wayne Raff in Pierce. The couple farmed by Center and then later on moved to a farm by Winnetoon. While on the farm, Gladys worked at Creighton nursing home. The family moved to Pierce in 1969.
Gladys worked at the Pierce Manor for 20 years in housekeeping department when she retired. Gladys always liked keeping busy and enjoyed baby sitting her grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Gladys also enjoyed making her sugar cookies, sewing, baking and playing cards.
Gladys has been at the Plainview Manor since 2015.
Survivors are her daughter, Lois (Norman) Hilbers of Sioux City, Iowa; a son, Eldon Raff of Pierce; 12 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and Tong Son (Jackie) of Dakota City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Anna; two sons, John and Gerald; her spouse, Wayne; a grandson, Norman Jr.; a great-granddaughter, Breawna; a sister, Ardell Hansen; and a brother, Lloyd Kreger.
Recorded hymns will be “Rock Of Ages,” “Shall We Gather By The River” and “Amazing Grace.” Casketbearers will be Josh Carstens, John Carstens, Chase Carstens, Kurtis Raff, Kenyon Polt and Colby Johnson.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.