HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Gladys Pedersen, 85, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Gladys Pedersen died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home of Yankton is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Livestreaming of Gladys’ services can be found at: https://my.gather.app/remember/gladys-pedersen