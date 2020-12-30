Gladys Meisinger

NORFOLK — Services for Gladys M. Meisinger, 95, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church. Masks will be required.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
The funeral will be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Gladys — beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother — passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Gladys was born Feb. 11, 1925, at Chester, to Gustov and Erna (Jungck) Bostelmann. She was baptized in 1925 and attended St John’s Parochial School, where she was confirmed in 1938. Gladys later attended public high school in Chester.
After graduation, she moved to Seward for employment at the hospital. She later moved to Norfolk and was employed at Putter’s Jewelry for three years. Gladys worked at Schweser’s Department Store for 10 years and later volunteered for 30 years at the Lutheran Hospital and Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
One of her pleasures was participating as a braille worker for 30 years at Christ Lutheran Ladies Circle. She also enjoyed making crafts, playing cards and helping quilters.
Gladys was married to Willard “Bill” Meisinger on June 24, 1945, in Chester. They were married for 64 years prior to his passing away in February 2010. They had two sons, Jerald “Jerry” and Donald.
Gladys is survived by her son, Don Meisinger and his spouse Barbara; a grandson, Michael Meisinger and spouse Kim, and daughters Anabella and Leila, all of Albuquerque, N.M.; and granddaughter Kimberly Davis and spouse Kevin, and children Kori, Clay and Brie of Indianapolis, Ind.
Gladys was a Gold Star Mother and was preceded in death by her son, Jerald, in the Vietnam Conflict on July 18, 1968; her spouse, Bill on Feb. 22, 2010; her parents, Gus and Erna Bostelmann; a brother, Harold Bostelmann; a sister, Louise Barry; a brother-in-law, Fred Barry; a brother, Harold Bostelmann; a sister-in-law, Wilma Bostelmann; a sister-in-law, Avis Bostelman; a brother-in-law, Melvin Warneke; and many nephews and nieces.
Gladys had a wonderful love for the Lord and was a devoted faithful member of Christ Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Meadows for all the loving care they provided her over the last few years of her life and also the staff of Aseracare the last few days of her life.
For those wishing to make donations in Gladys’s memory, the family suggests Christ Lutheran Church, Christ Lutheran Parochial School or Norfolk Veteran’s Home Foundation for Vietnam vets or any charity of your choice.
