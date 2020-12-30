You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gladys Meisinger

Gladys Meisinger

NORFOLK — Services for Gladys M. Meisinger, 95, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church. Masks will be required.

Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

———

The funeral will be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Gladys — beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother — passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

Gladys was born Feb. 11, 1925, at Chester, to Gustov and Erna (Jungck) Bostelmann. She was baptized in 1925 and attended St John’s Parochial School, where she was confirmed in 1938. Gladys later attended public high school in Chester.

After graduation, she moved to Seward for employment at the hospital. She later moved to Norfolk and was employed at Putter’s Jewelry for three years. Gladys worked at Schweser’s Department Store for 10 years and later volunteered for 30 years at the Lutheran Hospital and Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

One of her pleasures was participating as a braille worker for 30 years at Christ Lutheran Ladies Circle. She also enjoyed making crafts, playing cards and helping quilters.

Gladys was married to Willard “Bill” Meisinger on June 24, 1945, in Chester. They were married for 64 years prior to his passing away in February 2010. They had two sons, Jerald “Jerry” and Donald.

Gladys is survived by her son, Don Meisinger and his spouse Barbara; a grandson, Michael Meisinger and spouse Kim, and daughters Anabella and Leila, all of Albuquerque, N.M.; and granddaughter Kimberly Davis and spouse Kevin, and children Kori, Clay and Brie of Indianapolis, Ind.

Gladys was a Gold Star Mother and was preceded in death by her son, Jerald, in the Vietnam Conflict on July 18, 1968; her spouse, Bill on Feb. 22, 2010; her parents, Gus and Erna Bostelmann; a brother, Harold Bostelmann; a sister, Louise Barry; a brother-in-law, Fred Barry; a brother, Harold Bostelmann; a sister-in-law, Wilma Bostelmann; a sister-in-law, Avis Bostelman; a brother-in-law, Melvin Warneke; and many nephews and nieces.

Gladys had a wonderful love for the Lord and was a devoted faithful member of Christ Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Meadows for all the loving care they provided her over the last few years of her life and also the staff of Aseracare the last few days of her life.

For those wishing to make donations in Gladys’s memory, the family suggests Christ Lutheran Church, Christ Lutheran Parochial School or Norfolk Veteran’s Home Foundation for Vietnam vets or any charity of your choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Alfred Schneider

Alfred Schneider

NORFOLK — Services for Alfred P. “Al” Schneider, 89, Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American L…

James Ankeny

James Ankeny

HARTINGTON — Services for James B. Ankeny, 95, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Jarold Dennis

Jarold Dennis

BRISTOW — Services for Jarold “Jerry” Dennis, 87, Bristow, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Bristow City Cemetery.

Shelly Masat

Shelly Masat

CREIGHTON — Services for Shelly Masat, 58, Brunswick, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at her residence.

Gladys Meisinger

Gladys Meisinger

NORFOLK — Services for Gladys M. Meisinger, 95, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ollie Provancha

Ollie Provancha

HARTINGTON — Services for Ollie M. Provancha, 94, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.

Jay Blevins

Jay Blevins

NORFOLK — Services for Jon J. Blevins, 57, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jeff Sours will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lucille Faughender

Lucille Faughender

PIERCE — Services for Delilah Lucille Faughender, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Grace Tichota

Grace Tichota

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Grace M. Tichota, 103, Cedar Rapids, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara