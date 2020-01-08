WEST POINT — Services for Gladys Mandel, 80, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial will be in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.
The family suggests memorials be directed to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge or the Guardian Angels Endowment Fund in West Point.
She died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at CHI-Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.
———
Survivors include her spouse, David of West Point; her children, Don (Sue) Mandel of Omaha, Dan (Debbie) Mandel of Wichita, Kan., Russ (Nancy) Mandel of Omaha, Mike Mandel of Omaha and Deann (Steve) Grovijohn of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandson; and brothers Leonard Neesen and Lavern Neesen of West Point.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Martha Schorn.
Burial will follow a luncheon at the Guardian Angels Cafeteria.