Gladys Frank

Gladys Frank

STANTON — Services for Gladys Frank, 96, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.

Gladys Frank died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.

Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.

1926-2023

Gladys Rose (Koza) Frank, daughter of Ben and Marie (Severa) Koza was born August 9, 1926, at their home south of Stanton. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peters Catholic Church in Stanton. She had one sister, Lenice.

Gladys graduated from Stanton High School in 1944 and earned her teaching certificate from Wayne State Teaching College.

Gladys married Elvin Frank on Aug. 13, 1946, at the Catholic church in Stanton when he returned from overseas after World War II. The couple made their home on the farm south of Stanton, where they farmed for 51 years. To this union, four children were born.

Gladys held several jobs after her children started school. She worked at Stanton County Rural Schools, the Coast to Coast store, Stanton Printing Co., Stanton Nursing Home and the VFW Club. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, where she served as altar society president. She was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and a member of American Legion Auxiliary 88, Kensington Club, Busy Belles Extension Club and St. Peter’s Altar Society.

Gladys is survived by her children, Dave Frank of Omaha, Gwen Polak of Denver, Colo., Jennifer (Bruce) Kelly of Fort Myers, Fla., and Phil (Sandy) Frank of Lincoln; and six grandchildren, Zac (Jenni) Frank, Graham (Carrie) Frank, Lindsay Lennox, Ellen Felder and Ashley (Steve) Hinerman; and step-granddaughter, Kristen Flannery; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouse; her parents and her sister.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

James Otteman

James Otteman

WAUSA — Memorial services for James Otteman, 86, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Lois Kumm

Lois Kumm

PLAINVIEW — Services for Lois R. Kumm, 87, Brunswick, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the Brunswick Cemetery.

Lawrence Wright

Lawrence Wright

TILDEN — Memorial services for Lawrence K. “Larry” Wright, 85, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial at a later date in Warren Cemetery in rural Madison County. Military honors will be provided…

Sharon Miller

Sharon Miller

VERDIGRE — Services for Sharon Miller, 87, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Sharon Miller died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Virginia Raasch

Virginia Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Raasch, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Virginia Raasch died Monday, July 3, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Kenneth Ring

Kenneth Ring

NORFOLK — Kenneth L. Ring, 77, Orleans, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Lucille Gesell

Lucille Gesell

NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Donald Hart

Donald Hart

CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Hart, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Donald Hart died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

