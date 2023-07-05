STANTON — Services for Gladys Frank, 96, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Gladys Frank died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.
Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
1926-2023
Gladys Rose (Koza) Frank, daughter of Ben and Marie (Severa) Koza was born August 9, 1926, at their home south of Stanton. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peters Catholic Church in Stanton. She had one sister, Lenice.
Gladys graduated from Stanton High School in 1944 and earned her teaching certificate from Wayne State Teaching College.
Gladys married Elvin Frank on Aug. 13, 1946, at the Catholic church in Stanton when he returned from overseas after World War II. The couple made their home on the farm south of Stanton, where they farmed for 51 years. To this union, four children were born.
Gladys held several jobs after her children started school. She worked at Stanton County Rural Schools, the Coast to Coast store, Stanton Printing Co., Stanton Nursing Home and the VFW Club. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, where she served as altar society president. She was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and a member of American Legion Auxiliary 88, Kensington Club, Busy Belles Extension Club and St. Peter’s Altar Society.
Gladys is survived by her children, Dave Frank of Omaha, Gwen Polak of Denver, Colo., Jennifer (Bruce) Kelly of Fort Myers, Fla., and Phil (Sandy) Frank of Lincoln; and six grandchildren, Zac (Jenni) Frank, Graham (Carrie) Frank, Lindsay Lennox, Ellen Felder and Ashley (Steve) Hinerman; and step-granddaughter, Kristen Flannery; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse; her parents and her sister.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.