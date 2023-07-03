STANTON — Services for Gladys R. Frank, 96, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Gladys Frank died Saturday, July 1, 2023.
TILDEN — Services for Lawrence “Larry” Wright, 85, Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Lawrence Wright died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Neligh — Services for Loris “Bud “ Jones, 87, of Loveland, Colo., formerly of Neligh, are pending at Beyer-Snider Memorial Funeral home in Neligh.
PIERCE — Services for William D. “Bill” Hintz, 80, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Julia C. (Young) Petersen, 86, Randolph, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Steve Lund will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Aaron Bensen, 53, Ponca, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Unity Point Health–St. Luke’s in Sioux City.
NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Patricia Cummins, 85, Parkville, Mo., formerly of O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Linda Lambert will officiate. Inurnment will follow at the O’Neill Cemetery.
