NIOBRARA — Services for Gladys Flyinghawk, 65, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her residence.
In other news
NIOBRARA — Services for Gladys Flyinghawk, 65, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her residence.
PETERSBURG — Services for LaVern W. Nissen, 96, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 334 of Petersburg, the…
Services for Wallace “Wally” Kresien, 84, Fosston, Minn., were conducted at Nee Gon Nee Lutheran Church in Roy Lake, Minn.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald O. “Don” Talbott, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Phyllis F. Wachholtz, 99, Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Glen Emery will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Phyllis F. Wachholtz, 99, Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Glen Emery will officiate. Inurnment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
ORCHARD — A celebration of life for Troy L. Miller, 57, will be 1-5 p.m. Sept. 6, at the United Methodist Church Hall in Orchard.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald O. “Don” Talbott, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven “Steve” Thompson, 62, Norfolk, will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate.