ALBION — Graveside services for Gladys I. Diessner, 97, of Albion will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Akron Bonanza Cemetery, rural Albion, with the Rev. Kurt Kinney officiating. Visitation will be 3:30–6 p.m. Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

Gladys Diessner died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Petersburg.

1924-2021

Gladys Iola Diessner, daughter of Leonard S. and Mabel Maude (Miller) Noble was born on Nov. 22, 1924, on their farm home west of Loretto in Boone County. She attended Boone County School District #53 as well as another country school, then graduated from Albion High School in 1942. Following graduation, she worked part time at the Akron Store and helped her family on the farm.

On Feb. 26, 1952, Gladys was united in marriage to Edward B. Diessner at the Boone County Courthouse. They lived and farmed two miles east of Akron for over 60 years. They then moved to Albion into an apartment. In October of this year, Gladys began living with Arva and Van to be cared for by them.

Gladys was a lifetime member at the Akron Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed the farm life, chores and activities. In her free time, she did scrapbooking and beautiful embroidery. In 1980, she bought her grandfather’s 1930 Model A and had it restored.

Gladys is survived by her daughter, Arva Cook and husband Van of Petersburg, along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Diessner; parents Leonard and Mabel Noble; two brothers, Merlin Noble and wife Myrna and Earvin Noble and wife Shirley; and cousins.

