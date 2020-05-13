COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Gina Luhr-Puls

WAKEFIELD — Private graveside services for Gena Luhr-Puls, 90, Wayne, will be at the Wakefield Cemetery under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

She died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Memorials are directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church of Wayne, American Heart Association or Orphan Grain Train.

Tags

In other news

Gina Luhr-Puls

WAKEFIELD — Private graveside services for Gena Luhr-Puls, 90, Wayne, will be at the Wakefield Cemetery under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Russell Stahlecker

Russell Stahlecker

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Russell E. “Russ” Stahlecker, 65, Norfolk, will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Danny Kotrous

VERDIGRE — Graveside services for Danny Kotrous, 76, Verdigre, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate.

Sheila Kruse

Sheila M. (Dodder) Kruse, 68, died March 26, 2020, at a Omaha hospital due to health issues.

Richard Kaup

STUART — Graveside services for Richard E. Kaup, 82, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 15, at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart. Military rites will be conducted by the Stuart American Legion.

Cyril Kneifl

NEWCASTLE — Cyril M. Kneifl, 69, Newcastle, died suddenly on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.

Russell Stahlecker

NORFOLK — Memorial services and military rites for Russell E. “Russ” Stahlecker, 65, Norfolk, will be at a later date in Norfolk.

Viola Heiser

LYNCH — Viola Heiser, 83, Lynch, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.

Joseph Hupp

Services for Joseph F. “Joe” Hupp, 78, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Sand Springs, Okla. The Rev. Todd Nance will officiate with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Mannford, Okla.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-