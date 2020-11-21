WINSIDE — Services for Gilbert Thies, 86, Winside, are currently pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Kinship Pointe of Wayne.
In other news
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Services for Sharen M. (Jessen) Wingert, 71, Jackson, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be in the Logan Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Susan M. Gildea, 57, Beatrice, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Alda Jones, 94, Neligh, formerly of Bloomfield, will be Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 2 p.m. at the Bloomfield City Cemetery.
WINSIDE — Services for Gilbert Thies, 86, Winside, are currently pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Kinship Pointe of Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Sherry L. Leffel, 75, formerly of Norfolk, will be Monday, Nov. 23, at 1:30 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Home for Fune…
NORFOLK — Ronald L. Krutsinger of Norfolk died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
ALBION — Services for Donald L. “Don” Mannlein, 90, Albion, for family and relatives will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St Michael’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Albion, with military rites condu…
WAUSA — Graveside services for Tim Suhr, 64, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate. A private Masonic service will be held Monday evening.
PETERSBURG — A private family only Mass will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg for Bernard J. “Bert” Ketteler, 81, Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman and John Starman will be officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by American Leg…