Gilbert Thies

PILGER — Services for Gilbert W. Thies, 86, Winside, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.
He died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Kinship Pointe of Wayne.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with arrangements.
1934-2020
Gilbert William Thies was born on June 11, 1934, to Henry and Ida (Becker) Thies on the family farm northwest of Wisner. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Gilbert attended Cuming County Rural School District 40. He began farming with his father.
Gilbert served in the U.S. Army and, after being honorably discharged, he returned to farm with his father.
In 2011, Gilbert moved into Pilger. After the tornado hit Pilger in 2014, he moved to Winside. Gilbert was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger and American Legion Post 252 of Winside. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include a sister, Armeda Wascher of Omaha, and several nieces, nephews and their families.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ida Thies; his sister, Ellen Renner; and brothers Virgil, Arland, Alvin and Eldon Thies.