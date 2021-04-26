Gilbert Splittgerber

PLAINVIEW — Services for Gilbert P. Splittgerber, 92, Plainview, are pending at the Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Premier Estates of Pierce.
In other news
PLAINVIEW — Services for Gilbert P. Splittgerber, 92, Plainview, are pending at the Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Premier Estates of Pierce.
STANTON — Services for Jeanette Weatherholt, 82, Stanton, are pending Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
AINSWORTH — Services for Clifford T. Harris, 65, were Friday, April 23, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. The Rev. Mike Moreno officiated and burial was in the East Park Cemetery in Ainsworth. Military honors were conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
NIOBRARA — Services for Irene Moody, 97, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
BASSETT — Services for Verny Krieger, 79, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 86.
PILGER — Private graveside services for Donna M. Neisius, 82, Pilger, will be Friday, April 30, at the Pilger Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn Shannon, 103, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.
Leonard R. Frodyma, 83, formerly of Osmond, was born in Omaha on Nov. 16, 1937, to Leonard Frank and Genevieve (Shemek) Frodyma. Upon his father’s passing in 1947, Leonard, his sister Judy, and Gen moved to Fullerton, where Gen married Edmund Lesiak. Leonard grew up in Fullerton, working at …
NORFOLK — Virgil Halsey of Norfolk passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Norfolk. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Home for Funerals.