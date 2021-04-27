Gilbert Splittgerber

PLAINVIEW — Services for Gilbert P.A. Splittgerber, 92, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. C. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. Navy Honors Guard.
Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
He died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Premier Estates of Pierce.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.