Gilbert Splittgerber

PLAINVIEW — Services for Gilbert P.A. Splittgerber, 92, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. C. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. Navy Honors Guard.

Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time Saturday at the church.

He died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Premier Estates of Pierce.

The family requests memorials be given to Zion Lutheran School in Plainview or Camp Luther.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

A pie and ice cream social will take place at the church during the visitation.

Gilbert was born on April 13, 1929, in Pierce, to Paul and Augusta (Kesting) Splittgerber. He was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce and confirmed at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Altona. He attended grade school at First Trinity Lutheran School in Altona to the eighth grade, then attended Norfolk High School, and later attended and graduated from Pilger High School in 1946.

After high school, Gilbert worked various jobs in the area and helped his family farm. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from April 28, 1949, to April 27, 1950.

After the service, Gilbert met his future spouse, Joyce Kingston, while she was working as a waitress at the Wayne Cafe. Gilbert enjoyed dancing and card playing more after his marriage to Joyce on Aug. 23, 1951, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. After marriage, the couple lived and farmed in Wayne, Pierce and Antelope counties throughout their marriage until retiring to Plainview in 1998.

Gilbert and Joyce belonged to a couples’ card club for over 60 years, where they formed friendships still precious to this day.

Gilbert enjoyed having coffee in town, playing cards, spending time with his family and having roast beef with homemade pie that Joyce would make on Sunday’s after church. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview, served on numerous church boards over the years and was past elder.

Survivors include his children, Jacquelyn (Dave) Fredrickson of Lincoln, Paul (Sally) Splittgerber of Norfolk, Brian Splittgerber of Hickman and Karen Splittgerber of Norfolk; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Joyce in February 2020; parents Paul and Augusta; brothers Erwin and Alwin; and sisters Lois Steinkraus, Mabel Bargstadt and Norma Buss.

Organist will be Jeanne Oltjenbruns. Casketbearers will be Tony Splittgerber, Kelly Splittgerber, Ryan Splittgerber, Aaron Splittgerber, Nathan Fredrickson, Michael Splittgerber, Paul Splittgerber and Chris Pulford.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

