STANTON — Services for Gilbert “Gib” Morfeld, 92, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Gilbert Morfeld died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Stanton Nursing Home.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Tatum A. Hopper, 24, Stafford, Va., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Tim DeFor and Marshal Hardy will officiate. Private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Vicki McManaman, 66, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Paul’s Catholic Parish Hall in Plainview.
HARTINGTON — Jay E. Stockwell, 85, Yankton, formerly of Hartington, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Services for Tatum A. Hopper, 24, Stafford, Va., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Tim DeFor and Marshal Hardy will officiate. Private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
LYNCH — Services for Larry Halstead, 84, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Ray Weinerman will officiate with burial in Highland Cemetery in Lynch.
CROFTON — Joseph Tramp III, 76, Crofton, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, as a result of a semi accident near Beresford, S.D. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
MADISON — Services for Aron J. Spray, 39, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Carole J. (Rauch) (Wietecha) Kimmel, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Auburn, Iowa.
CROFTON — Margaret A. Arens, 84, Crofton, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.