STANTON — Services for Gilbert “Gib” Morfeld, 92, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 88, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Gilbert Morfeld died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Stanton Nursing Home.
Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
1930-2023
Gilbert Anthony Morfeld was born Sept. 14, 1930, to John L. Morfeld and Lena (Shanle) Morfeld on the family farm in southeast Stanton County. Gilbert attended Ss. Peter & Paul School in Howells for six weeks prior to the family moving to a farm 6 miles north of Leigh. He then attended School District 30 in Stanton County.
Gilbert grew up during the Great Depression. They farmed with horses and mules and later on they purchased farm equipment. Gilbert attended Stanton High School for two years before transferring to Conception Missouri Seminary, where he graduated in 1948.
After graduation, he moved back to the family farm north of Leigh. It was at the Rialto Theater in Stanton that he met the love of his life, Roberta (Bert) Dillon. In December 1951, he was sworn into the U.S. Air Force. He was sent to San Antonio, Texas, for basic training.
On May 14, 1952, Gilbert and Roberta were united in holy matrimony at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. To this union six children were born: Mike, Theresa, Cindy, Greg, Tami and Paul.
Shortly after their marriage, Gilbert was deployed overseas to North Africa and Germany for 18 months. After his return to the U.S., he, Roberta and their 9-month-old son moved to Austin, Texas. Gilbert was stationed there until his honorable discharge in 1955. They returned to Nebraska and settled on the family farm. Gilbert farmed until 1984. He milked cows (first by hand, then along came milking machines), raised hogs and chickens besides farming.
Gilbert became the Stanton County Veteran’s Service Officer from 1984 to 2006, helping many veterans and their families to get assistance that they deserved. Gilbert and Roberta left the farm in 2004 and moved into Stanton.
Gilbert was a past board member and president of the Madison Co-op Creamery, a member of the St. Mary’s Men’s Club in Leigh, a member of St. Peter’s Knights of Columbus in Stanton, gave instruction for engaged couples, was an EME and lector at St. Peter’s in Stanton and was a member of Stanton VFW Post.
Gilbert enjoyed farming, raising cattle, playing cards, eating Bert’s baked goods, making jelly, but most of all his family. He was the epitome of a spouse, father, grandfather, friend and a man of God.
Gilbert was preceded in death by spouse Roberta; daughter Tami Reich; son-in-law Jim Sears; parents John and Lena Morfeld; brothers Leonard, LaVern, John and Frank; sisters Lena Kucera, Arlene Spale; in laws Archie, Teresa and Mary Dillon; sisters-in-law Ivera Morfeld, Lil Morfeld, Jean Howard and Ellen Osborn; and brothers-in-law Jim Kucera, Frank Spale, Eldon Svec and John Olin.
He is survived by his children: Mike (Lois) Morfeld of Chandler, Ariz., Theresa Sears of Lincoln, Cindy Burnison of Aurora, Colo., Greg (Nancy) Morfeld of Stanton, Paul (Lynn) Morfeld of Leigh, Kirk Reich of Littleton, Colo.; sisters-in-law Rita Olin of Kearney and Katherine Morfeld and Mary Ann Svec of Scribner; brothers-in-law Bob (Bev) Dillon of Cary, N.C., Bill (Vicki) Dillon of Springfield; 15 grandchildren: Michael, Shon, Brandon, Alicia, David, Adam, Jackie, Kristina, Ann, Steph, Ashlen, Landan, Sophie, Max and Zane; and 22 great-grandchildren.
