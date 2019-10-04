O’NEILL — Services for Gil Poese, 93, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the O’Neill Community Center. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team and the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93 Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
He died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Parkside Manor in Stuart.
Memorials should be directed to the Gil Poese Recreation Area for future improvements.