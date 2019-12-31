HARTINGTON — Services for Gertrude Wiepen, 93, Coleridge, formerly of St. Helena, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
In other news
ATKINSON — Services for Donna J. Tasler, 86, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Good Samaritan Center Chapel in Atkinson. Burial will be at a later date in the Woodlawn Cemetery.
ALTONA — Services for Julia Stuthman, 88, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Altona. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Gertrude Wiepen, 93, Coleridge, formerly of St. Helena, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
STANTON — Memorial services for Michael D. Hart, 59, Clarkson, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Tim Booth will officiate. There will be no burial.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Gerald “Gary” W. Davis, 82, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. A burial service will be at a later date at the Ainsworth Cemetery.
TILDEN — A celebration of life for Carol L. Rossow, 77, Tilden, will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Mildred “Mid” E. Stewart, 102, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Edward Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Charlotte McManigal, 80, Center, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for Frances E. Wagner, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4