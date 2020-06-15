Gertrude Vahlkamp

WINSIDE — Services for Gertrude M. Vahlkamp, 94, of Wayne, formerly of Winside, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Interment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the church.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside, Lutheran High Northeast or Concordia University Seward Scholarship Fund.
She died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.