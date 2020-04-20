Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST
NEBRASKA...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A RED
FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN
EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON.

* AFFECTED AREA...IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 011 KNOX, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 012 CEDAR, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 015 THURSTON, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 016 ANTELOPE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 017 PIERCE, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 018 WAYNE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 030 BOONE, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 031 MADISON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 032 STANTON, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 033 CUMING AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 042 PLATTE.

* WINDS...NORTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 20 PERCENT.

* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY AND
BECOME DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.

&&

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Gertrude Hinkle

PETERSBURG — Services for Gertrude E. “Gertie” Hinkle, 96, Albion, will be private in consideration of the restrictions in place due to COVID-19. Burial will be St. John’s Cemetery near Petersburg. A memorial Mass will be at a later date.

Limited visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

She died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Kenneth Echtenkamp

WAYNE — Private graveside services for 95-year-old Kenneth J. “Ken” Echtenkamp of West Point, a longtime educator in Northeast Nebraska, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne with military honors. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate.

Rod Bressler

WAYNE — Services for Rod L. Bressler, 66, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. He died Saturday, April 18, 2020, in an automobile accident in Dixon County.

Peggy Foltz

NORFOLK — Services for Peggy M. “Bobby” Foltz, 57, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Norfolk.

Glenda Folck

BLOOMFIELD —  Private services for Glenda Folck, 88, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.

Kris Gensler

WAYNE — Services for Kris (Young) Gensler, 61, Allen, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home near Allen.

Velma Backer

RANDOLPH —  Services for Velma J. Backer, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at The Meadows in Norfolk.

Ed Hosch

HARTINGTON — Services for Ed Hosch, 74, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died at his residence on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Donald Tappe

NORFOLK — Services for Donald J. “Don” Tappe, 73, Norfolk, were Monday, April 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller officiated. Burial was in the Stanton Cemetery. Military honors were conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American L…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

