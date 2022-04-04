 Skip to main content
Gertrude Brandstetter

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Gertrude Brandstetter, 95, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery in Meadow Grove.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Gertrude Brandstetter died Friday, April 1, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1927-2022

Gertrude M. Brandstetter, daughter of George and Dora (Heuermann) Pfisterer was born Jan. 12, 1927, on a farm near Meadow Grove. She attended grade school in rural Pierce County and graduated from Meadow Grove High School in 1944. Gertrude took college classes for a teacher’s degree after high school and taught for five years at two rural schools south of Meadow Grove.

On Feb. 19, 1950, Gertrude married Raymond Brandstetter in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with two sons, Richard and Loren. Gertrude and Raymond farmed southeast of Tilden before moving to a farm southeast of Meadow Grove, where they farmed until retiring and moving into Battle Creek.

Gertrude was baptized and confirmed at and was a lifetime member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove, where she was an active member of the ladies aid, the Altar Guild and was always available to help at church activities until her health started failing.

Gertrude enjoyed playing cards and belonged to both couples card clubs and ladies card clubs. During grade school, she belonged to a 4-H club in Pierce County and throughout her life, she enjoyed making quilts and crocheting. All of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have quilts made by her, and we remember her crocheting afghans in the living room while watching TV with Dad. Gertrude and Raymond enjoyed traveling with their siblings and to visit relatives, and she was proud of the many states they had visited.

Gertrude is survived by her two sons, Richard (Jan) Brandstetter of Boise, Idaho, and Loren (Jane) Brandstetter of Battle Creek; five grandchildren, Christa (Kirk) Holtmeier, Stacey (Jarvis) Myers, Jami (Eric) Hilton, Jade (Todd) Benson, and Reid (Nikki) Brandstetter; 14 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Carter and Sage Holtmeier, Connor and McKenzie Myers, Nevayla, Isaiah, Kye, and Canon Hilton, Ian and Owen Benson, Addison Brandstetter, Macie Burson, James Babl; and a great-grandchild due in September; and sisters-in-law Phyllis Wageman and Dorothy Drott.

Gertrude was preceded in death by her spouse, Raymond; a sister, Mable Kahland; brothers-in-law Jim Kahland, Charles Wageman, Ralph Whitwer, Arnold Swanson and Bob Drott; and sisters-in-law Irma Whitwer and Malinda Swanson.

Memorials may be made to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in Meadow Grove.

