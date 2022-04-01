TILDEN — Services for Gertrude Brandstetter, 95, of Battle Creek are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Gertrude Brandstetter died Friday, April 1, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Eunice M. Deuel, 88, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals of Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Donald M. Jacobsen, 87, of Hartington will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery in Hartington.
RAEVILLE — Services for Rudolph G. “Rudy” Starman, 90, of Petersburg will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 229 and V…
NORFOLK — Services for Wilma M. Purdy, 96, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Terry Norris, 66, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Lyla F. Fuhrman, 88, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Eunice M. Deuel, 88, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiating.
PIERCE — Graveside services for Sondra Mae (Popham) Herian will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Mabel M. “Micki” Letheby, 91, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
