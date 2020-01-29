CREIGHTON — Services for Gertrude Bartak, 101, formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
———
Gertrude Louise (Pellatz) Bartak passed away on Jan. 24, 2020, at Methodist Manor in Storm Lake, Iowa, at age 101.
She was born to William and Bertha (Haverkamp) Pellatz on Dec. 30, 1918. Gertrude was baptized into the Lutheran faith on Sept. 17, 1919, by Pastor George Obermeyer.
Gertrude lived on a farm with her family. She attended several schools in the Brunswick vicinity. Gertrude attended a year of full-time Lutheran catechism and confirmation classes in Creighton, along with her brother, Reinhold “Hans” Pellatz, and was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in 1934.
She grew up in a very large and loving family, being the youngest of the Pellatz cousins and one of the oldest of the Haverkamp cousins.
Gertrude married Raymond Bartak of Creighton on Oct. 3, 1942, in San Antonio, Texas, where he was stationed at the time with the U.S. Army Air Corps. They also lived in Orlando, Fla., during World War II and Montgomery, Ala., and Washington D.C. following the war.
Gertrude lived with her parents while her spouse was stationed in Guam. They moved back to Nebraska in 1949 and farmed east of Creighton until 1981, when they moved back to rural Brunswick.
After Raymond passed away in 2006, Gertrude lived with her daughters in Lincoln and Iowa until 2015, when she moved into an assisted living facility in Alta, Iowa.
In 2018, she moved into the Methodist Manor in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Gertrude was devoted to her faith in God and her church.
She was a Sunday school teacher at Zion, as well as a member of the women’s circles and work groups. She considered members of Zion Lutheran part of her family.
Gertrude was also a member of VFW Auxiliary, Creighton Band Parents and the All-Around Birthday Club. She enjoyed gardening, embroidery work, reading, music and baking. Her contributions to church bake sales were highly prized and sought after. She also did baking for shut-ins, neighbors, friends and her dear mother. Her spouse swore that Gertrude was the best cook in the country and gave her many other accolades, as well.
Gertrude loved her farm life and was active in everything Ray did on the farm. She was especially his helpmate after he lost his leg in a farm accident in 1970. In addition to helping him with field work, Gertrude gardened, canned and raised chickens. She and Ray both enjoyed coffee and lunches in the fields, as well as taking long rides through the countryside and breakfasting in small-town bakeries.
Gertrude supported her daughters in all their activities and enjoyed attending their school events, as well as those of her grandchildren. She was a kind and generous person and best friend to her daughters and grandchildren.
Gertrude was preceded in death by her spouse of 64 years, Raymond G. Bartak; her parents; a sister, Alma Sorensen and her spouse, Carl; a brother, Reinhold Pellatz and spouse Ruth; her brothers-in-law, Leonard Bartak, Arnold Bartak, Fred Westerman and Julius Jadin; and sisters-in-law Helen Westerman, Irene Bartak and Laura Bartak.
She is survived by her daughters, Gloria Rohlfsen and spouse Bob of Early, Iowa, Pamela Enchayan and spouse Roe of Lincoln; grandchildren Jeri (Ryan) Linneman of St. Michael, Minn., Leah (Patrick) McManus of Canton, N.Y., Gretchen (Michael) Greaves of Auckland, New Zealand, and Ryan (Jenny) Enchayan of Holdrege; her great-grandchildren, Elise and Luke Linneman, Beatrice, Simon and Frederick McManus, Jackson and William Greaves, and Lilly and Violet Enchayan; a brother-in-law, John Bartak; her sisters-in-law, Glee Bartak and Neva Bartak; her nephews, William, Randy and Douglas Pellatz and their families; and many additional nieces, nephews and cousins.