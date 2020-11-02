You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gerry Hochstein

Gerry Hochstein

FORDYCE — Services for Gerry J. Hochstein, 84, Yankton, formerly of Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will resume an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.

He died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

1935-2020

Gerry Joseph was born on Nov. 24, 1935, in Fordyce, to Rudolph J. and Mary (Suing) Hochstein. He grew up in the Fordyce area and went to country school east of Fordyce. He helped his dad on the farm then worked for several farmers in the St. Helena and Hartington areas.

Gerry bought a farm north of Fordyce prior to his marriage to Frances Marie Blaha on April 29, 1963, in Dante, S.D. He did custom work, drove a truck hauling cattle and hogs. He shelled corn and did custom baling for many area farmers.

Gerry raised livestock and milked cows and had a team of horses and wagon which he was very proud of. He drove his team in the Hartington Centennial parade and the Springfield, S.D., St. Helena and Randolph parades.

Gerry was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and helped dig graves by hand and volunteered to mow the cemetery.

Gerry is survived by his spouse, Frances of Yankton; five daughters and spouses, Jolene (Jerry) Fischer of Hartington, Geraldine Hochstein of Yankton, Julie (Arthur) Hoesing of Yankton, Jane (Elmer) Hoesing of Coleridge and Janice (Greg) Lambrecht of Pierce; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, Leon (Mary) Hochstein of Yankton, Roger (Jeanne) Hochstein of Yankton, Glenn (Jo) Hochstein of Tucson, Ariz.; six sisters, Noreen Goebel of Lincoln, Inez Halgerson of Omaha, Claudette (Tim) Jensen of Hartington, Berniece (Richard) Luehn of Audubon, Minn., Jean Marie Schroeder of Lewiston, Idaho, Florence (Roger) Maine of Spokane, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Larry; two sisters, Joan (Roman) Keiter and LaVerne (Francis) Arens; his brothers-in-law, Jake Halgerson and Jack Goebel; grandson Jerome Hoesing; granddaughter Rebecca Fischer; nephew Dustin Hochstein; and niece Rochelle Hochstein.

You may watch a livestream of the funeral by going to https:www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/

Pallbearers will be Scott Keiter, Keevin Arens, Alan Arens, Ken Jensen, Jody Jensen and Pam Haidle.

Tags

In other news

JoAnn Cody

JoAnn Cody

STANTON — Services for JoAnn Cody, 70, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home in Stanton.

Jerald Asche

Jerald Asche

COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Jerald M. Asche, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Christ Lutheran Church, 32392 122nd Ave., in Columbus. The Rev. Aaron Witt will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Ronald Pearson

Ronald Pearson

HARTINGTON — Services for Ronald L. “Papa” Pearson, 59, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial at 2 p.m. Thursday in Salem, S.D.

Kathleen Brockman

Kathleen Brockman

NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen Brockman, 72, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.

Norma Eckmann

Norma Eckmann

BLOOMFIELD —  Services for Norma Eckmann, 91, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Rex Dowden

Rex Dowden

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rex A. Dowden, 91, Battle Creek, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk. No funeral is currently planned.

Gerry Hochstein

Gerry Hochstein

FORDYCE — Services for Gerry J. Hochstein, 84, Yankton, formerly of Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.

Keith Eggers

Keith Eggers

TILDEN — Graveside services for Keith Eggers, 74, Loveland, Colo., will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.

Mitchel Kohl

Mitchel Kohl

MADISON —  Services for Mitchel M. “Mitch” Kohl, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate with burial in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara