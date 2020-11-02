Gerry Hochstein

FORDYCE — Services for Gerry J. Hochstein, 84, Yankton, formerly of Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will resume an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
He died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
Gerry Joseph was born on Nov. 24, 1935, in Fordyce, to Rudolph J. and Mary (Suing) Hochstein. He grew up in the Fordyce area and went to country school east of Fordyce. He helped his dad on the farm then worked for several farmers in the St. Helena and Hartington areas.
Gerry bought a farm north of Fordyce prior to his marriage to Frances Marie Blaha on April 29, 1963, in Dante, S.D. He did custom work, drove a truck hauling cattle and hogs. He shelled corn and did custom baling for many area farmers.
Gerry raised livestock and milked cows and had a team of horses and wagon which he was very proud of. He drove his team in the Hartington Centennial parade and the Springfield, S.D., St. Helena and Randolph parades.
Gerry was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and helped dig graves by hand and volunteered to mow the cemetery.
Gerry is survived by his spouse, Frances of Yankton; five daughters and spouses, Jolene (Jerry) Fischer of Hartington, Geraldine Hochstein of Yankton, Julie (Arthur) Hoesing of Yankton, Jane (Elmer) Hoesing of Coleridge and Janice (Greg) Lambrecht of Pierce; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, Leon (Mary) Hochstein of Yankton, Roger (Jeanne) Hochstein of Yankton, Glenn (Jo) Hochstein of Tucson, Ariz.; six sisters, Noreen Goebel of Lincoln, Inez Halgerson of Omaha, Claudette (Tim) Jensen of Hartington, Berniece (Richard) Luehn of Audubon, Minn., Jean Marie Schroeder of Lewiston, Idaho, Florence (Roger) Maine of Spokane, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Larry; two sisters, Joan (Roman) Keiter and LaVerne (Francis) Arens; his brothers-in-law, Jake Halgerson and Jack Goebel; grandson Jerome Hoesing; granddaughter Rebecca Fischer; nephew Dustin Hochstein; and niece Rochelle Hochstein.
You may watch a livestream of the funeral by going to https:www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/
Pallbearers will be Scott Keiter, Keevin Arens, Alan Arens, Ken Jensen, Jody Jensen and Pam Haidle.